Snowfall Clears Up: Srinagar Airport Resumes Operations

Flight operations at Srinagar Airport resumed Saturday after a day-long suspension caused by heavy snowfall, according to officials.

The Airports Authority of India coordinated with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) to clear the apron and taxiways, allowing for the runway to become operational following an improvement in weather conditions.

A significant snowfall on Friday had forced the cancellation of all flights. However, while operations restarted, some flights, including an Indigo service, were cancelled due to persistent adverse weather conditions and NOTAM-related issues at Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)