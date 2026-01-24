Left Menu

Snowfall Clears Up: Srinagar Airport Resumes Operations

Flight operations at Srinagar Airport resumed on Saturday after a day-long suspension caused by heavy snowfall. The Airports Authority of India, with the aid of the BRO, cleared the runway. Despite the weather improvement, some flights were cancelled, including an Indigo flight due to adverse conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

