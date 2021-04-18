Left Menu

Streets in UP's Lucknow wear deserted look amid Sunday lockdown

Streets in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow wore a deserted look as the state observes Sunday lockdown amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-04-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 18-04-2021 13:32 IST
Visaul from a street in Lucknow on Sunday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Streets in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow wore a deserted look as the state observes Sunday lockdown amid a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. A very few people were seen from Hazratganj and Vidhan Sabha Marg area to purchase essentials like bread and milk today morning.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who himself has been infected with coronavirus, announced a weekend lockdown in the state each Sunday. Under the weekend lockdown, Yogi Adityanath has ordered up to Rs 10,000 fine for those found without a mask.

The state government on Friday announced a lockdown across the state on all Sundays till May 15. All districts of Uttar Pradesh are under lockdown from 8 pm on Saturday, which will continue till 7 am, Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

