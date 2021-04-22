Left Menu

PM Modi stresses on need to ensure faster transportation of oxygen to states

PM spoke about the need to work rapidly on multiple aspects: increasing the production of oxygen, increasing the speed of distribution & using innovative ways to provide oxygen support to health facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 22-04-2021 16:27 IST
PM directed the officials to ensure that oxygen supply to various states happens in a smooth, unhindered manner. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)

PM Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting to review the oxygen supply across the country and discuss ways and means to boost its availability. The officials briefed him on the efforts undertaken in the last few weeks to improve the supply of oxygen.

PM was informed that an elaborate exercise is being done in coordination with the states to identify their demand for oxygen and ensure adequate supply accordingly. PM was briefed on how oxygen supply to states is steadily increasing. Against the present demand from 20 states of 6,785 MT/ day of Liquid Medical Oxygen, the Government of India has from 21st April, allocated 6,822 MT/ day to these states.

It was noted that in the last few days, availability of Liquid Medical Oxygen has been increased by about 3,300 MT/ day with contributions from private and public steel plants, industries, oxygen manufacturers as well as through prohibition of supply of oxygen for non-essential industries.

Officers informed the PM that they are working together with the states to operationalize the sanctioned PSA oxygen plants as soon as possible.

PM directed the officials to ensure that oxygen supply to various states happens in a smooth, unhindered manner. He spoke about the need to fix responsibility with the local administration in cases of obstruction. He also asked ministries to explore various innovative ways to increase the production & supply of oxygen.

Various measures are being undertaken to rapidly increase the availability of cryogenic tankers through conversion of nitrogen and argon tankers, import and airlifting of tankers as well as manufacturing them.

PM stressed the need to ensure faster transportation of oxygen to the states. It was discussed that Railways is being used for rapid and non-stop long-distance transport of tankers. The first rake has reached from Mumbai to Vizag to transport 105 MT of LMO. Similarly, empty oxygen tankers are also being air-lifted to Oxygen suppliers to reduce one way journey time in oxygen supply.

Representatives from the medical community also spoke about the need for judicious use of oxygen and how an audit in some states has decreased oxygen demand without affecting the condition of patients.

PM also stressed that the states should come down heavily on hoarding.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Home Secretary, Health Secretary & Officials from Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Ministry of Road Transport, Pharmaceuticals, NiTi Aayog.

(With Inputs from PIB)

