Cabinet approves creation of post of SAG Director at NDRF Academy Nagpur

National Disaster Response Force Academy was established in the year 2018 at Nagpur by merging with it National Civil Defence College (NCDC).

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2021 15:42 IST | Created: 25-05-2021 15:42 IST
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved the proposal of the Ministry of Home Affairs for the creation of one (01) post of Director in Senior Administrative Grade (SAG), at National Disaster Response Force Academy, Nagpur.

With the creation of the post of Director, NDRF Academy, the command and control of the organisation will be entrusted to a senior and experienced officer, who can steer the institution as per the intended objectives. The Academy will impart skill-based practical training to over 5000 personnel annually, from NDRF, SDRF, CD volunteers, other stakeholders and disaster response agencies of SAARC and other countries. It will also cater to analyzing and improving the training programmes as per changing needs and requirement of the Stakeholders. It will immensely improve the standard of training imparted on disaster response to NDRF, SDRF personnel and other stakeholders.

Background:

National Disaster Response Force Academy was established in the year 2018 at Nagpur by merging with it National Civil Defence College (NCDC). The main campus of the Academy is under construction, till then it is functioning from the existing campus of NCDC. The Academy presently imparts training to National Disaster Response Force (NDRF)/ State Disaster Response Force (SDRF)/ Civil Defence volunteers and other stakeholders and is envisaged to grow into a premier training institution of international repute. It will also provide specialized training to disaster response personnel of SAARC and other countries.

(With Inputs from PIB)

