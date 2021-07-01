India has target of creating additional 2 billion carbon sequestration by 2030, says Javadekar

By Deepika Rathour Chauhan Union Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Prakash Javadekar on Thursday set a target of creating additional 2 billion carbon sequestration by 2030.

While briefing the media, Javadekar said, "India has taken a target of creating additional 2 billion tonnes of carbon sequestration by 2030. In last 7 years of the Narendra Modi government, the tree cover with forest and outside forest has grown by 15,000 sq km." "I am very sure that we will restore 26 million hectares of degraded land, which contribute to carbon sequestration. We will restore such lands using various means, one of them is panting saplings and ensuring their growth. This is what we are dreaming for next the 10 years, and I am positive that we will achieve our target."

On the occasion of Van Mahotsav today, the minister planted 'Parijaat' saplings at his residence, and said, "Today is the beginning of forest plantation festival in India. It is important because this is the correct season to plant and to ensure its growth." Adding that mere plantation of saplings would not solve the issue, he said, "Now only planting the tree is not important; planting and ensuring its growth for three years such that all their needs are met for them to survive on its own is important."

He further said, "The forest planning will now have a mix of traditional trees, wood producing trees, high growth trees, along with all other kinds of trees. We already have a mix of components, but now, we will be specifically emphasising on it." The Forest Festival or Van Mahotsav is an annual celebration of the plantation of trees in India. It is celebrated in the first week of July and denotes the right time of plantation as it coincides with the monsoons.

It was turned into a national activity in 1950. (ANI)

