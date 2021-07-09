Left Menu

MP: 5 refugees from Pak get Indian citizenship at Indore event

Five persons who had migrated from Pakistan to India, including a woman who came here along with her family when just a few months old some 40 years ago, were given citizenship certificates by Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra at a function in Indore on Friday.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 09-07-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 09-07-2021 18:17 IST
MP: 5 refugees from Pak get Indian citizenship at Indore event
  • Country:
  • India

Five persons who had migrated from Pakistan to India, including a woman who came here along with her family when just a few months old some 40 years ago, were given citizenship certificates by Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra at a function in Indore on Friday. The woman, Gita, who was born in Jacobabad in Pakistan on January 31, 1981 and has been living in India since June 4 that year, said she was elated at getting citizenship, having applied for it at the collector's office here on September 9, 2015.

''I am feeling very good. I was trying to obtain citizenship, but it was not working out so far for some reasons. My sister and brother, however, are yet to get citizenship of this country,'' she told reporters.

The five include a married Muslim woman, officials said.

They said a large number of Hindu refugees from Sindh in Pakistan are staying in Indore, with some 2,000 having received citizenship in the last five years, and around 1,200 applications currently pending.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senvion India

Saudi Arabia's Alfanar completes 100 pc acquisition of wind turbine OEM Senv...

 India
2
NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

NIIT, Axis Bank partner to launch digital banking academy

 India
3
Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to get as sick

Yes, you can still get COVID after being vaccinated, but you’re unlikely to ...

 Australia
4
South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

South Africa to start vaccinating 35-49 age group from Aug 1

 South Africa

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021