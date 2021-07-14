Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh: State highway connecting Gramphu to Kaza blocked due to landslide

The state highway that connects Gramphu to Kaza was blocked at Dorni Nala on Wednesday by a massive landslide caused by heavy rain.

ANI | Lahaul Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 14-07-2021 15:20 IST | Created: 14-07-2021 15:08 IST
Visual from Gramphu-Kaza road.. Image Credit: ANI
The state highway that connects Gramphu to Kaza was blocked at Dorni Nala on Wednesday by a massive landslide caused by heavy rain. "The Border Roads Organization (BRO) is working on clearing the route and it will be opened by tomorrow," informed Manav Verma, Superintendent of Police (SP), District Lahaul and Spiti.

The Highway provides access to Spiti from Lahaul and Manali. The district administration has issued an advisory for people to avoid travelling to Spiti from Manali or Lahaul.

