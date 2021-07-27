Left Menu

No state reported risk to farm crops by sowing unapproved HT cotton: Tomar

No state has reported risk to crops by sowing unapproved herbicide-tolerant cotton even as the Centre has issued several advisories to the federal governments to control the sale, production and storage of such seeds, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed Parliament on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 27-07-2021 18:34 IST
No state reported risk to farm crops by sowing unapproved HT cotton: Tomar
  • Country:
  • India

No state has reported risk to crops by sowing unapproved herbicide-tolerant cotton even as the Centre has issued several advisories to the federal governments to control the sale, production and storage of such seeds, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar informed Parliament on Tuesday. Bt Cotton is the only genetically modified (GM) crop approved for commercial cultivation in India by the Genetic Engineering Appraisal Committee (GEAC) under the environment ministry, he said.

Tomar in a written reply to the Lok Sabha said, however, ''Herbicide Tolerant (HT) cotton is not approved by the GEAC''.

As per the media report, the cultivation of unapproved HT cotton is reported in some states of the country. The agriculture ministry has issued several advisories to states for control of sale/production/ storage and further spread of HT Cotton in the state, he added.

''However, no state has reported risking farmers' crops by sowing unapproved GM cotton,'' he informed. Highlighting the benefits of GM crops, the minister said they give an advantage by reducing crop loss due to pest infestation and weeds. The numbers of sprays of pesticide are reduced and the input cost on farm labour is also reduced, which gives an advantage in enhancing the crop productivity and production, he said.

The GEAC evaluates the data for approval of GM crops for commercial release, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

FTSE 100 falls on weakness in energy, banking shares; virus worries remain

 United Kingdom
2
Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pediatric study; How the Delta variant upends assumptions about the coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna in talks with FDA to expand COVID-19 vaccine pe...

 Global
3
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID-19 caseloads remain high; Ghana aims to receive 18 million COVID shots by October and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea starts vaccination for 55-59 age group as COVID...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021