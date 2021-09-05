Yemen's Houthi group says it has attacked Aramco facilities

Yemen's Houthi group attacked oil facilities belonging to Saudi Aramco in Ras Tanura, in the east of the kingdom, and other locations including Jeddah, on the Red Sea coast, a military spokesman for the Iran-aligned group said on Sunday

The group said it attacked the facilities with drones and ballistic missiles, he said.

