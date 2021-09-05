Yemen's Houthi group says it has attacked Aramco facilities
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 05-09-2021 13:52 IST | Created: 05-09-2021 13:44 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Yemen's Houthi group attacked oil facilities belonging to Saudi Aramco in Ras Tanura, in the east of the kingdom, and other locations including Jeddah, on the Red Sea coast, a military spokesman for the Iran-aligned group said on Sunday
The group said it attacked the facilities with drones and ballistic missiles, he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
At least 30 killed in Houthi strikes on Yemen base, spokesman says
Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone targeting Abha airport
At least two killed in Houthi strikes on Yemen base, say medical sources
Eight wounded in Houthi drone strikes on Saudi Abha airport
Eight wounded in Houthi drone strikes on Saudi Abha airport