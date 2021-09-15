NeML inks MoU with govt to develop farmer's database

NCDEX e Markets (NeML), integrated e-Markets platform for commodities and intangibles, on Wednesday said it has entered into an agreement with the government to develop an agri-stack.

Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Ministry, NeML will roll out pilot projects in Guntur (Andhra Pradesh), Devanagere (Karnataka), and Nasik (Maharashtra) to develop an agri-stack that will design, develop and implement technology-enabled solutions which will help in empowering farmers, NeML said in a statement.

An agri-stack is a collection of technologies and digital databases that focuses on farmers and the agricultural sector.

The MoUs are on a pro bono basis and efficient solutions identified at the end of the MoU period of one year would be scaled up across the country.

NeML proposes to use the existing data residing in various government organisations to create the agristack data foundation for its technology solutions after scrubbing and sanitising it for processing.

“We are proud to partner with the government and act as an enabler in its mission of doubling farmer income. NeML has been a pioneer in digitising Indian agriculture and positively impacted the lives of millions of farmers around the country for the past 15-years of our existence.” “We thank the government for this opportunity and we will leverage our experience of being the leading provider of integrated e-market solutions in the country to help the government meet its stated objective from a farmer welfare perspective,” NeML Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Mrugank Paranjape added.

