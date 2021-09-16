Left Menu

Khattar meets Modi, discusses farmer issues

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 20:05 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 20:00 IST
Khattar meets Modi, discusses farmer issues
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi here and discussed various issues, including those related to the ongoing protest by farmers.

The meeting between the two leaders lasted more than an hour.

Talking to the media after the meeting, Khattar said he has invited the prime minister to the inauguration of the railway corridor built along the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal expressway.

Asked about the farmer agitation, Khattar said they also discussed the issue and the recent protest by farmers in Karnal.

A section of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, has been protesting against the Centre's three farm laws for over nine months now.

The protesting farmers have been demanding the repeal of the laws which they feel will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

The government has insisted that these laws have given farmers a new opportunity to sell their produce and rejected claims that they are aimed at doing away with the minimum support price regime and farm mandis.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

