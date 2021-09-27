Himachal reports 209 new COVID-19 cases

A total of 209 new COVID-19 cases, 225 recoveries were reported from Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours. As per a media bulletin issued today by the state health department, Himachal Pradesh has recorded 2,18,523 cases so far. The state has 1,730 active cases.

No death has been reported from the state due to the disease in the last 24 hours. The cumulative recoveries and death toll stand at 2,13,124 and 3,653 respectively.

Kangra has the highest number of active cases at 491. This is followed by 395 active cases in Hamirpur, 311 in Mandi and 156 in Shimla. In the last 24 hours, 9,364 tests were conducted to detect the presence of the virus.

Meanwhile, India reported 26,041 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The active caseload now stands at 2,99,620 which is the lowest in 191 days, said the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

