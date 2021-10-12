Left Menu

Manipur: N Biren Singh launches 'CM DA HAISI' campaign to resolve people's grievances

With the aim to establish direct contact with the people of the state and to resolve their grievances, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh launched the "CM DA HAISI" campaign on Tuesday.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 12-10-2021 18:10 IST
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  India

With the aim to establish direct contact with the people of the state and to resolve their grievances, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh launched the "CM DA HAISI" campaign on Tuesday. In this programme, people of Manipur can dial the helpline number 9534795347 and directly register their problems and share suggestions with the chief minister.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the campaign aims to address the public grievances and other social issues of the state. The campaign provides a platform for the people, "who are frustrated by the local bureaucracy," to directly reach out to the chief minister and get their problems resolved. At the launch, Chief Minister Biren Singh said that with this platform he is just a call away from every citizen of Manipur.

Speaking at the occasion, Singh said, "It is important to use technology to improve the governance and realise the full potential of Manipur. Through this helpline number 9534795347, anybody in Manipur can directly connect with me and share their problems or suggestions. It is important that the people of Manipur participate and play an important role in the development of our state." "I especially would like the people of the hill districts to use this platform to sharetheir problems and suggestions so that we can provide better governance in the state. Anybody can reach out for any problem, small or big whether it is a delay in getting certificates, scholarships, ration cards, CMHT cards or getting electricity or water connection, just reach out on this number. It is my personal commitment to you, that quick resolution of your day-to-day problems will be my priority," he added.

The chief minister said a dedicated 'task force' is being formed in order to solve people's problems in a time-bound manner. The prime objective of this campaign is to improve citizens' participation andengagement by providing a platform.

"CM DA HAISI" aims to reach at least 50 per cent of households of Manipur in the next two months. In a bid to resolve issues in a systematic manner, people voicing their concerns will be required to make a call to the helpline number 95347 95347 between 8 am and 8 pm, said the CMO statement. Notably, the Assembly elections in Manipur are slated for early next year. (ANI)

