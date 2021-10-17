Left Menu

IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand; schools, Anganwadis to close in Dehradun tomorrow

Uttarakhand is likely to receive very heavy rainfall on 18 October, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 17-10-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 17:46 IST
IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand; schools, Anganwadis to close in Dehradun tomorrow
Dehradun DM R Rajesh Kumar (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand is likely to receive very heavy rainfall on 18 October, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday. All government, private schools and Anganwadis will remain closed on October 18 due to a heavy rain alert in the state.

In an order on Sunday, The District Magistrate (DM) Dehradun, R Rajesh Kumar said, "Due to heavy rain alert in the state "All schools and anganwadis in the district to remain closed on 18th October 2021". IMD had issued a red alert for heavy rains in the state on October 18 and an orange alert for October 17 to19, informed Chief Minister Office (CMO).

"India Meteorological Department issued a red alert for heavy rain in Uttarakhand on October 18 and an orange alert for October 17-19 and writes to the state government to remain alert and make necessary arrangements," stated CMO. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021