Delhi: Nursing assistant dies after being hit by truck in Okhla
A 37-year-old nursing assistant died after he was hit by a truck near crown plaza Hotel in Delhi's Okhla.
A 37-year-old nursing assistant died after he was hit by a truck near crown plaza Hotel in Delhi's Okhla. The truck was coming from the Sarita Vihar underpass and going towards Tara Apartment.
The Police Control Room (PCR) call was received at PS Okhla regarding an accident near crown Plaza hotel on Saturday, informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East, Esha Pandey. As per the police statement, the staff reached the spot and found a person was lying in a pool of blood.
The Centralised Accident and Trauma Services (CAT) ambulance also arrived at the spot immediately after the incident and declared the persons dead on the spot, it added. The deceased was identified as Jijo P Paul, a resident of Mahavir Enclave Palam Colony Village Palam in New Delhi who originally hails from Kerala, the DCP informed.
"He was working as Nursing Assistant in QRG Hospital, Sector-16, Faridabad, Haryana. The deceased was travelling on his motorcycle from the Govindpuri Metro Station to MB Road when the accident took place," the police informed. The body was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital and deposited in Mortuary.
The truck driver was identified as a Purushotam resident of JJ Colony Khanpur in Delhi and apprehended on the spot. Pandey said, the post mortem of the deceased has been conducted and the body has been handed over to his relatives for his last rites.
Further investigation into the matter is in progress. (ANI)
