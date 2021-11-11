Left Menu

Maha: Tigress dies of electrocution in Chandrapur; one held

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 11-11-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 11-11-2021 20:06 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tigress died of electrocution on a field in Bhadravati forest range of Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Thursday, and a suspect has been arrested in this regard, a senior forest official said.

The tigress, aged over two years old, was found dead on a field in the vicinity of Waygaon village in Pawana beat, around 26 km from the district headquarters, the official said.

The big cat seems to have died after getting caught in a live power supply line on the field, he said, adding that the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy report arrives. A case has been registered in this connection and Nilkant Dadmal, a farm labourer from Chandankheda, has been arrested, range forest officer H P Shende. A manhunt has been launched for owner of the farmland Jitendra Randive, he added.

