Left Menu

J-K govt carries out mock snow clearance drill in Srinagar

The Mechanical Engineering Department of the Jammu and Kashmir government conducted a mock drill to test various machines for their proper functioning as part of winter preparedness especially with regard to snow clearance.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-11-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 12:22 IST
J-K govt carries out mock snow clearance drill in Srinagar
Snow cleaning machines in Srinagar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mechanical Engineering Department of the Jammu and Kashmir government conducted a mock drill to test various machines for their proper functioning as part of winter preparedness especially with regard to snow clearance. The department said that it is ready for heavy snowfall during winter in the Kashmir Valley.

In-charge of Snow Clearing Control Room, Srinagar, Ghulam Hassan told ANI, "Our snow clearing machines are ready. We are ready 100 per cent ready to face adverse weather conditions caused by snowfall in the valley. We use ploughs and other types of machinery to clear the snow from the roads, and national highways." Rajesh Sharma, Executive Engineer of the Mechanical Engineering Department said, "We are ready for snow clearance activities in the valley. We have today conducted a mock drill of snow cleaning machines to boost public confidence. We also have 'Russia snow cutters' in place. We are well prepared."

The minimum temperature is likely to be appreciably below normal (-3.0 degree Celcius to -4.0 degree Celcius) at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir, the India Meteorological Department said today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021