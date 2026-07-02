NATO's Strategic Shift: Saab's GlobalEye to Replace AWACS Fleet

NATO is set to replace its current AWACS fleet with GlobalEye surveillance planes from Saab, raising potential friction with the U.S. President, who favors American military equipment sales. The decision, expected to be announced in Ankara, could see NATO's German base become a hub for GlobalEye jets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nato Plans To Replace Its Ageing Fleet Of Awacs Aircraft With Globaleye Surveillance Planes From Swedens Saab | Updated: 02-07-2026 18:38 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 18:38 IST
NATO's Strategic Shift: Saab's GlobalEye to Replace AWACS Fleet

NATO plans to replace its aging fleet of AWACS aircraft with GlobalEye surveillance planes from Saab, sources revealed, a decision that may test relations with U.S. President Donald Trump, who advocates for the purchase of American weapons.

The alliance, facing Trump's criticism over Europe's defense spending, is expected to unveil the GlobalEye acquisition at a NATO meeting in Ankara. Meanwhile, both NATO and Saab have declined to comment on this strategic pivot.

The move follows NATO's previous plans to purchase Boeing E-7 Wedgetail jets, which were abandoned in 2025 as the Pentagon shifted its strategy towards satellite reliance. Yet, recent pressures from U.S. lawmakers indicate potential reconsideration of the Boeing option in future defense budgets.

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