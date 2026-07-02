A Ukrainian Drone Attack Injured Two People Travelling Aboard A Tourist Bus From The Belarusian Capital Minsk To The Russian Black Sea Resort Town Of Anapa On Thursday

A reported Ukrainian drone attack has left two individuals injured on a tourist bus journey from Minsk to Anapa, according to Russian state media.

The Bryansk local government stated the attack occurred at the Krasniy Kamen border, injuring two drivers. Ukrainian officials have denied these claims, calling them provocations.

Amid heightened tensions, drone assaults and military strikes continue to affect civilian areas, further straining relations and worsening the humanitarian impact in the conflict zone.