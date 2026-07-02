Algeria Gears Up for Crucial Clash Against Switzerland in World Cup Knockout Stage

Algeria's head coach, Vladimir Petkovic, has highlighted the need for an improved defensive display when his team faces Switzerland in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32. Following a mixed group stage performance, where Algeria recovered from a heavy defeat to Argentina with a victory over Jordan and a thrilling draw against Austria, Petkovic emphasized the significance of being at their best against Switzerland.

Petkovic remarked on Algeria’s defensive vulnerabilities, noting that five of the seven goals conceded came from outside the penalty area. Despite these concerns, he lauded his team's attacking prowess and their historic progression to the tournament's knockout stage. He also acknowledged the challenge posed by Switzerland and called for optimal performance, potentially extending beyond 90 minutes.

Dismissing the notion that his familiarity with Swiss players provides any advantage, Petkovic pointed out the global nature of modern football—where knowledge is mutual and few secrets remain. As a former Swiss national team coach, he deems this familiarity as neutral, expecting a hard-fought match where both sides will need to give their all.