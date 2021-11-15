Left Menu

Meghalaya CM announces Rs 13-cr tourism project for Nongkhnum river island

He visited the island with his family and was accompanied by district officials.Sangma interacted with producers groups PGs, formed under the state governments flagship project Farmers Collectivisation for Upscaling of Production and Marketing Systems FOCUS at Nongstoin.

Meghalaya CM announces Rs 13-cr tourism project for Nongkhnum river island
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Monday announced a Rs 13 crore special package for the development of tourism infrastructure and amenities at Nongkhnum Island in West Khasi Hills district, officials said.

Nongkhnum is the second-largest river island in Asia after Majuli in Assam. He visited the island with his family and was accompanied by district officials.

Sangma interacted with producers' groups (PGs), formed under the state government's flagship project Farmers' Collectivisation for Upscaling of Production and Marketing Systems (FOCUS) at Nongstoin. He said his government has earmarked Rs 200 crore for farmers' welfare.

''FOCUS is an innovative welfare programme, whereby the government ensures that farmers enhance their productivity as well as avail benefits of credit linkages and strengthen access to markets,'' he said.

He informed the gathering that Greater Nongstoin Water Supply Scheme is nearing completion and will be inaugurated soon. The chief minister along with local MLA Macmillan Byrsat handed over cheques to 36 producer groups. Sangma also inspected the Nongstoin-Wahkaji and Nongstoin-Nongkhnum roads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

