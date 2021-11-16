Left Menu

India to pitch for global investments in oil and gas value chain at Dubai Expo

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 16-11-2021 15:30 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 15:30 IST
India to pitch for global investments in oil and gas value chain at Dubai Expo
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India’s Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs, Hardeep Singh Puri, will address global investors at a round table on Wednesday at the India Pavilion of Dubai 2020 Expo to spell out the government’s strategies for accelerating investments in the oil and gas sector.

The minister will use the global platform to understand the best global practices and discuss reforms with the captains of the industry, according to a press release.

The round table will also provide the National Oil Companies (NOCs), international oil & gas majors, sovereign funds and institutional investors an opportunity to have in-depth discussion with the regulators and decision-makers from the Indian oil and gas sector, the release said, adding that they will be exploring collaboration opportunities in India and understand the ongoing market and regulatory reforms in the country.

India is the 3rd largest oil consumer and 4th largest LNG importer and is a key player in the global oil and gas sector.

The deliberations are aimed at utilising this opportunity to invite global investors to contribute and gain from the country’s objective of becoming self-reliant in this sector and its vision towards attaining energy security, it said.

Other topics which will also be discussed during the round table include, India’s increasing role in the global oil & gas value chain, energy security, access, as well as transition to sustainable energy along with Indo-UAE energy cooperation.

The round-table will be attended by Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India in Dubai; Subhash Kumar, Chairman & Managing Director, ONGC; Prachur Sah, CEO, Cairn Oil and Gas and Prashant Modi, Managing Director & CEO, Great Eastern Energy Corporation Limited & Chairman, FICCI Hydrocarbons Committee, the release added.

Last week, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had visited the India Pavilion, where he met his counterparts from Slovakia, Cyprus and Luxembourg and discussed strengthening cooperation in key areas including healthcare.

During his visit to the India Pavilion, Jaishankar praised it for having crossed the mark of 300,000 footfalls.

The India Pavilion, which was inaugurated on October 1, crossed two lakh footfalls on November 3, becoming one of the most visited pavilions.

Expo 2020 is being hosted by the UAE’s Dubai from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021