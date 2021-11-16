Left Menu

Power Grid upgrades New Mariani Sub-Station in Assam

The bays and additional 400 kV DC line section for up-gradation of Misa-New Mariani line from 220 kV to 400 kV level are now under commercial operation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 18:05 IST
Power Grid upgrades New Mariani Sub-Station in Assam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India (PGCIL) on Tuesday said it has upgraded New Mariani Sub-Station in Assam.

''Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna CPSE under Ministry of Power has upgraded Assam's New Mariani Sub-station from 220 kiloVolt (kV) switching station to a 400/220 kV Sub-station with 2x500 MegaVolt Ampere (MVA) transformation capacity, 2x125 Mega volt-ampere (re-active) power compensation along with other associated bays under North Eastern Region Strengthening Scheme (NERSS-VI) project,'' a power ministry statement said.

In March 2013, the New Mariani Sub-station had been commissioned in the Jorhat district with 20 MVAR reactive power compensation capacity. With this up-gradation, connectivity at 400 kV voltage level between 400 kV Misa Sub-station, 400 kV New Mariani Sub-station and 400 kV Kohima Sub-station has been established. It has now become the first 400 kV Sub-station of upper Assam, which will serve as a key station for catering to the augmentation of power in upper Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and the entire North Eastern Region. This capacity addition will add efficiency and robustness, leading to the supply of reliable power.

The project has been commissioned timely despite limitations in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, difficult soil and weather conditions. The bays and additional 400 kV D/C line section for up-gradation of Misa-New Mariani line from 220 kV to 400 kV level are now under commercial operation. The project has been commissioned as part of "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav", marking 75 years of India's Independence.

Power Grid presently has 264 sub-stations and 1,72,104 ckm and 4,64,292 MVA of transformation capacity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or later; Vaccines not linked to menstrual changes; COVID, flu shots can go together and more

Science News Roundup: NASA not expected to send crew to moon until 2026 or l...

 Global
2
Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leaked in Singapore’s largest data breach

Personal info of nearly 5.9 mn customers of hotel booking site RedDoorz leak...

 Singapore
3
Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

Nokia, UTS open new research facility to push boundaries of 5G

 Australia
4
Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying cells: Study

Obesity raises risk of gum disease by inflating growth of bone-destroying ce...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021