4 terrorists killed in encounters in J-K's Kulgam

As many as four terrorists were killed in Pombai and Gopalpora villages of Kulgam district in encounters with security forces on Wednesday, the police said.

ANI | Kulgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 17-11-2021 17:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2021 17:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
As many as four terrorists were killed in Pombai and Gopalpora villages of Kulgam district in encounters with security forces on Wednesday, the police said. Separate encounters between terrorists and security forces are underway in Pombai and Gopalpora villages of Kulgam.

"Four terrorists were killed in Pombai and Gopalpora villages of Kulgam district. At both these places, encounters are going on," Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said. Earlier on Tuesday, a Pakistani terrorist and his associate have been eliminated in an encounter in the Hyderpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. (ANI)

