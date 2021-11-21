Left Menu

West Bengal: 10ft-long Burmese python rescued by forest officials in Siliguri

A 10ft-long Burmese python was rescued by Dabgram forest range officials under the Baikunthapur forest division in West Bengal's Siliguri on Sunday.

ANI | Siliguri (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-11-2021 14:18 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 14:18 IST
West Bengal: 10ft-long Burmese python rescued by forest officials in Siliguri
A 10ft long Burmese python rescued by forest oficials in Siliguri.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 10ft-long Burmese python was rescued by Dabgram forest range officials under the Baikunthapur forest division in West Bengal's Siliguri on Sunday. The incident took place in a residential area near Farabari Nepali basti, Fulbari in Siliguri.

The local residents contacted the officers of the nearby Dabgram forest range to rescue the snake safely. "The local residents of Farabari Nepali basti found the snake while it was crossing a road. The team reached after receiving information at the place and rescued the snake," said Arith Dey, a forest official, Dabgram forest range.

A team of forest expects reached the spot and recused the snake and released it in the wild. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
4
Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smokers

Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smo...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021