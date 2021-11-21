Left Menu

Delhi schools to stay shut till further orders due to air pollution

All schools in Delhi will remain shut for physical classes till further orders due to rising levels of air pollution in the national capital, said the Directorate of Education, Delhi on Sunday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-11-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 16:18 IST
Delhi schools to stay shut till further orders due to air pollution
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

All schools in Delhi will remain shut for physical classes till further orders due to rising levels of air pollution in the national capital, said the Directorate of Education, Delhi on Sunday. Education will, however, continue with the help of online classes.

"The Department of Environment, GNCTD vide order F. NO. 10 (13)/ENV/2020/Pt-2/5214- 5243 dated November 17, 2021 has directed to close all the schools with immediate effect tillfurther orders of the Commission For Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas. Therefore, in pursuance of the above-mentioned order, all the Government, Government Aided, Unaided Recognized, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools will remain closed till further orders. However, Online teaching-learning activities and the examinations for Board classes would be conducted as per guidelines issued earlier vide Circular No. DE.23 ( 28 )/Sch.Br./2021/637 dated 14.11.2021," reads the order. All the heads of schools have been instructed to disseminate the information to the students, staff members, SMC members, and parents.

To tackle increasing air pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 13 had announced a 'pollution lockdown' under which the schools were closed for physical classes for a week. Classes, however, continued through online mediums. All construction activity in the national capitals were also shut down from November 14 to November 17. Government office employees were asked to operate from home (WFH) at 100 per cent capacity for a week, while private offices were issued an advisory to go for WFH (work from home) option as much as possible. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
3
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
4
Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smokers

Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smo...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021