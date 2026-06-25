Supreme Court Expands Gun Rights in Hawaii Ruling

The U.S. Supreme Court overturned a Hawaii law restricting handgun carrying on private property without the owner's consent. The law was deemed unconstitutional in a 6-3 decision, potentially affecting similar laws nationwide. The decision emphasizes an expanded view of Second Amendment rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Supreme Court Struck Down On Thursday A Hawaii Law Restricting The Carrying Of Handguns On Private Property Open To The Public | Updated: 25-06-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 25-06-2026 20:11 IST
Supreme Court Expands Gun Rights in Hawaii Ruling
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The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down a Hawaii law that restricted carrying handguns on private property open to the public without the owner's explicit consent. The 6-3 ruling, delivered Thursday, marks the latest expansion of gun rights by the court's conservative majority.

The law required gun owners to obtain express authorization from property owners before bringing a handgun onto their premises. Hawaii officials argued the legislation balanced gun rights with property rights, but the Supreme Court disagreed, finding the law unconstitutional under the Second Amendment. This decision follows a trend of the court broadly interpreting gun rights, as shown in past rulings in 2008, 2010, and 2022.

The ruling may affect similar laws in other states. The case was backed by President Donald Trump's administration and challenged by Hawaii residents and a gun-rights group. Notably, the court did not address issues related to carrying handguns in sensitive areas like beaches and bars.

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