President presents Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service Decorations

This was the first set of awards for the year 2020, the second set of awards will be presented this evening at the Defence Investiture Ceremony-II. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 16:37 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 16:37 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, presented Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service Decorations at the Defence Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning (November 22, 2021).

This was the first set of awards for the year 2020, the second set of awards will be presented this evening at the Defence Investiture Ceremony-II.

(With Inputs from PIB)

