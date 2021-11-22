President presents Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service Decorations
This was the first set of awards for the year 2020, the second set of awards will be presented this evening at the Defence Investiture Ceremony-II.
The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, presented Gallantry Awards and Distinguished Service Decorations at the Defence Investiture Ceremony-I held at Rashtrapati Bhavan this morning (November 22, 2021).
