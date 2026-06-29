South Korea's World Cup Woes: The Fall of a Football Icon

South Koreas Agonising Wait To Learn Their World Cup Knockout Round Fate Ended In Dejection On Saturday As Results Went Against Hong Myungbos Team

South Korea's World Cup dreams were crushed as Hong Myung-bo's squad failed to progress past the group stages on Saturday, marking the end of their campaign in disappointment.

The team, which struggled to repeat past successes, saw their legendary coach resign following mounting pressure and criticism from President Lee Jae-myung and dissatisfied fans.

Hong's career journey from national hero to scrutinized head coach highlights the volatile nature of sports leadership, especially after the team underperformed in qualifying rounds despite high expectations.