South Korea's World Cup Woes: The Fall of a Football Icon
South Korea's World Cup hopes dashed as Hong Myung-bo's leadership falters, ending his tenure as head coach. Once celebrated for leading the team to the 2002 semi-finals, Hong faces harsh criticism following recent failures. President and fans express discontent as Hong resigns amid declining support and expectations.
South Korea's World Cup dreams were crushed as Hong Myung-bo's squad failed to progress past the group stages on Saturday, marking the end of their campaign in disappointment.
The team, which struggled to repeat past successes, saw their legendary coach resign following mounting pressure and criticism from President Lee Jae-myung and dissatisfied fans.
Hong's career journey from national hero to scrutinized head coach highlights the volatile nature of sports leadership, especially after the team underperformed in qualifying rounds despite high expectations.
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South Korean Football: Hong Myung-bo Steps Down Amid World Cup Disappointment