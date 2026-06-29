Stokes' Final Stand: A Dramatic Test in Nottingham

In an intense cricket test, Ben Stokes' final match as England's captain unfolds dramatically at Trent Bridge. New Zealand edges towards a series victory, leaving England in a challenging position, needing 270 runs. Stokes' early retirement announcement and bold opening tactics ignite the contest with New Zealand holding the upper hand.

Devdiscourse News Desk | By Neil Squires Nottingham | Updated: 29-06-2026 00:41 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 00:41 IST
Stokes' Final Stand: A Dramatic Test in Nottingham
Ben Stokes

In Nottingham, the cricket saga unfolds with Ben Stokes facing a tense send-off in his last international test match. England stands at a precarious 103-4, chasing 270 runs to secure a series victory against New Zealand, who declared at 288-9 in their second innings at Trent Bridge.

Under Stokes' leadership, England has shown fiery resolve, echoing the Bazball spirit that emerged here four years ago. Despite an aggressive batting display, which saw quick losses, New Zealand maintains a strong stance as the deciding fifth day looms. Joe Root remains hopeful, asserting England's still in contention.

Notably, Stokes announced his test retirement mid-match, promoting himself to open in a valiant but brief assault, culminating in a standing ovation. Meanwhile, Daryl Mitchell's gritty century stands out, supported by Rachin Ravindra's crucial partnership, as New Zealand eyes the series win.

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