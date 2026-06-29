Ben Stokes: The End of an Era in Cricket

England Test Captain Ben Stokes Will Retire From International Cricket After The Third Test Against New Zealand

England Test captain Ben Stokes is set to retire from international cricket following the third Test against New Zealand. This decision marks the conclusion of a remarkable career that includes the 2019 World Cup victory and an unforgettable Ashes innings.

The announcement came at Trent Bridge, where it was met with widespread applause from spectators. Stokes, playing in his 122nd Test, was quick to make an impact by taking a wicket with his first ball, reinforcing his influence on the field.

Despite facing off-field controversies, Stokes has had a significant impact on the England team, notably through the adoption of an aggressive playing style, 'Bazball,' under his leadership. Stokes will continue to play for Durham and remains a pivotal figure in cricket history.