Trump's New Public Golf Course Project

Former U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that the National Mall reflecting pool is back to full functionality. Scheduled for September is the start of construction on a new golf course in Washington, designed to be among the world's best and open to the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2026 00:25 IST | Created: 29-06-2026 00:25 IST
Trump's New Public Golf Course Project
Donald Trump

Former U.S. President Donald Trump declared that the repairs to the National Mall reflecting pool have restored it to full use.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump revealed plans to commence work in September on an ambitious new golf course located in Washington, D.C.

Emphasizing its significance, Trump touted the project as one of the world's greatest golf courses, importantly available for public enjoyment.

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