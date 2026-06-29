Ukraine's Strategic Drone Strikes Target Russian Oil Refineries

Ukraine Hit Two Russian Oil Refineries In The Regions Of Krasnodar And Yaroslavl Overnight

Ukraine launched drone strikes on two Russian oil refineries, intensifying efforts to disrupt Russia's fuel supply chain, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Sunday.

The attacks targeted refineries in Krasnodar and Yaroslavl, leading to fuel shortages and creating long queues at petrol stations. Zelenskiy emphasized that these operations aim to diminish Russia's capacity to sustain its war effort.

The Krasnodar governor confirmed a refinery fire resulting in casualties, while Yaroslavl saw road restrictions, reflecting the raids' disruptive impact on domestic fuel supply and regional stability.