Ukraine's Strategic Drone Strikes Target Russian Oil Refineries
Ukrainian drones struck Russian oil refineries in Krasnodar and Yaroslavl, intensifying pressure on Russia's fuel supply and causing shortages. President Zelenskiy confirmed the attacks, citing them as measures to weaken Russia's war efforts. The strikes resulted in fires and restricted movements in affected areas.
Ukraine launched drone strikes on two Russian oil refineries, intensifying efforts to disrupt Russia's fuel supply chain, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Sunday.
The attacks targeted refineries in Krasnodar and Yaroslavl, leading to fuel shortages and creating long queues at petrol stations. Zelenskiy emphasized that these operations aim to diminish Russia's capacity to sustain its war effort.
The Krasnodar governor confirmed a refinery fire resulting in casualties, while Yaroslavl saw road restrictions, reflecting the raids' disruptive impact on domestic fuel supply and regional stability.