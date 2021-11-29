Left Menu

There was much fun and a sense of thrill when owners of 50 Lamborghinis took part in a 400-km rally from Gurugram to Shimla in the hills.

ANI | Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 29-11-2021 02:28 IST | Created: 29-11-2021 02:28 IST
Owners have great fun as they drive 50 Lamborghinis from Gurugram to Shimla
Visual from the community drive (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
There was much fun and a sense of thrill when owners of 50 Lamborghinis took part in a 400-km rally from Gurugram to Shimla in the hills. The rally was flagged off from Gurugram's Khidki Daula toll on Saturday.

Lamborghini owners living in more than 20 states of the country participated in this first of its kind community drive. The 50 cars that were flagged off from a five-star hotel at Gurugram's Khidki Daula toll also included a prized Lamborghini sports car.

The first stop of the convoy of these cars was in Chandigarh. After that they left for Shimla. The rally witnessed good participation from women.

"I am feeling good. I have come from Kerala. We will be going to Shimla. It is a good experience. I have participated in rallies in China, Jaipur, etc, before but this is the first time I am going to the hills," said Isol, owner of Lamborghini. "I didn't expect 50 Lamborghinis. It is so amazing to see 50 cars assembled in one place. Every car has its own style. It was fun to travel to Shimla and Chandigarh," Varshini, another participant said. (ANI)

