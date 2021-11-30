Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee visits Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a three-day tour to Maharashtra, visited Siddhivinayak Temple on Tuesday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 30-11-2021 18:23 IST | Created: 30-11-2021 18:23 IST
Mamata Banerjee visits Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai today
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Siddhivinayak Temple on Tuesday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a three-day tour to Maharashtra, visited Siddhivinayak Temple on Tuesday. While speaking to the media, Banerjee said, "I came to Mumbai many times but never came to Siddhivinayak temple. I also worship Ganpati Bappa at my home. I am thankful to the Maharashtra government. I prayed here for Uddhav Thackeray Ji's health. I am very happy to visit here."

A meeting between Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will take place at Mumbai's Nariman point at 8 pm on Tuesday. Informing about the meeting, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told the media, "A meeting between West Bengal Chief Minister and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray will take place in Mumbai today at 8 pm. I will also join the meeting."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena in a statement informed that due to health issues, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not be meeting Banerjee. "Due to health issues, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray won't be meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her two-day visit to Mumbai. She has earlier announced that she will be meeting CM over several issues," the statement said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

NASA gearing up to launch first-of-its-kind space observatory

United States
2
Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

Study finds cone snail's venom might be able to treat diabetics

 United States
3
Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Science has a data problem and it continues to harm women

Global
4
Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

Iylon Precision Oncology webinar creates awareness on lung cancer

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021