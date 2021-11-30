Mamata Banerjee visits Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai today

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a three-day tour to Maharashtra, visited Siddhivinayak Temple on Tuesday. While speaking to the media, Banerjee said, "I came to Mumbai many times but never came to Siddhivinayak temple. I also worship Ganpati Bappa at my home. I am thankful to the Maharashtra government. I prayed here for Uddhav Thackeray Ji's health. I am very happy to visit here."

A meeting between Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will take place at Mumbai's Nariman point at 8 pm on Tuesday. Informing about the meeting, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut told the media, "A meeting between West Bengal Chief Minister and Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray will take place in Mumbai today at 8 pm. I will also join the meeting."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena in a statement informed that due to health issues, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not be meeting Banerjee. "Due to health issues, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray won't be meeting West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during her two-day visit to Mumbai. She has earlier announced that she will be meeting CM over several issues," the statement said. (ANI)

