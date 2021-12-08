Left Menu

Study finds 5 species of flying squirrels in Uttarakhand

A study conducted by the Research Wing of Uttarakhand Forest Department has recorded the existence of five different species of flying squirrel in the state of Uttarakhand.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A study conducted by the Research Wing of Uttarakhand Forest Department has recorded the existence of five different species of flying squirrel in the state of Uttarakhand. The five species are namely the Red Giant flying squirrel, White Bellied flying squirrel, Indian Giant flying squirrel, Wolly filing squirrel and Kashmir flying squirrel.

This study was commissioned by the Research Advisory Committee (RAC) headed by the Uttarakhand Forest Department and consisting of representatives from eminent research institutes. Chief Conservator of Forest (Research), Sanjiv Chaturvedi said, "Main objective of the project were to study its distribution across the State, habitat types, threats and to formulate appropriate conservation strategy."

He further said that these species were selected because of their unique ecological functions. Chaturvedi said that the study was carried out in six different areas in Uttarkashi, Rani Khet, Devprayag, Chakrata and Pithoragarh districts. (ANI)

