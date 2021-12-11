Left Menu

DRDO successfully tests extended range Pinaka at Pokhran Range

The Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) on Saturday announced that it has successfully tested the extended range Pinaka (Pinaka-ER) Multi Barrel Rocket Launcher System at Rajasthan's Pokhran Range.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2021 10:48 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 10:48 IST
DRDO successfully tests extended range Pinaka at Pokhran Range. Image Credit: ANI
The system has been designed by DRDO Laboratory Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) along with High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL), Pune, the technology has been transferred to the Indian industry.

As per the DRDO, the Pinaka - ER is the upgraded version of the earlier version of Pinaka which has been in service with the Indian Army for the last decade. The system has been designed in the light of emerging requirements with advanced technologies enhancing the range. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

