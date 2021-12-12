Left Menu

Probe on after suspicious pigeons with device on legs found in Gujarat

A police investigation is underway after a fishing boat owner from Porbandar handed over two suspicious pigeons to the Gujarat police on Saturday.

ANI | Porbandar (Gujarat) | Updated: 12-12-2021 09:31 IST
Porbandar Deputy SP, Smit Gohil (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A police investigation is underway after a fishing boat owner from Porbandar handed over two suspicious pigeons to the Gujarat police on Saturday. The pigeons had a ring-shaped small device fitted around their legs.

"These birds came and sat on a fishing boat at the sea on December 5. The fishing boat returned on Saturday, after which the boat owner informed the police," Porbandar Deputy SP, Smit Gohil said. "The boat owner informed the police that a person working on his boat found two suspicious pigeons with a ring-shaped small device on the pigeons' legs," he said.

"We are investigating the matter. The device will be removed from the birds' legs after consulting the forest department. Later, the ring will be sent to Gandhinagar for FSL tests," he added. Earlier in May this year, a chip-fitted pigeon was caught in Gujarat's Vadodara. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

