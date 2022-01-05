Nitin Gadkari inaugurates and lays foundation stone for 821 km of NHs worth Rs 26778 cr in Uttar Pradesh

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated and laid foundation stone for 821 km of National Highways worth Rs 26778 crore in Uttar Pradesh in presence of Union Minister Shri Rajnath Singh, Chief Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath , Deputy Chief Minister Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya, Shri Dinesh Sharma and MPs and MLAs of the state.

Shri Gadkari inaugurated and laid foundation stones in Kanpur for 8 National Highway projects worth Rs. 14,199 Crore, in Lucknow for 16 National Highway projects worth Rs. 7409 Crore and in Shringverpur Dham, Prayagraj for 4 National Highway projects worth Rs. 5169 Crore.

With the construction of Lucknow Ring Road travelling will become convenient and with construction of Lucknow-Kanpur Greenfield Expressway, reaching Lucknow airport from Kanpur will take less time. It will also be connected to Lucknow-Agra Expressway, which will reduce the distance to Delhi. With the construction of this expressway, one and a half hours will be saved in traveling from Lucknow to Kanpur.

With the construction of Agra-Etawah bypass, the travel time from Agra to Etawah will be reduced by one hour. Construction of ROB at Kanpur's Jhakarkati bus station will give relief from traffic jams coming from Prayagraj, Delhi side.

With these projects important pilgrimage sites like Prayagraj Chitrakoot and Shrangverpur Dham will be connected with the construction of Shri Ram Van Gaman Marg. There will be convenience in the movement of devotees and tourists in the Magh Kumbh Mahakumbh to be held in the Sangam area. These projects will also help in development of leather, glass and bangle industry in Kanpur and surrounding areas. The projects will facilitate investment and industrial development in Uttar Pradesh.

