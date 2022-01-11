UK considering cut to green levy to soften energy price surge - The Times
Britain's finance ministry is considering cutting a green levy on energy bills as a way to help consumers who are already facing high inflation, The Times newspaper reported on Tuesday.
The Treasury was reviewing the Energy Company Obligation, a 1 billion-pound ($1.36 billion) levy on energy bills that pay for insulation and new boilers to help about 200,000 households a year, the newspaper said. ($1 = 0.7350 pounds)
