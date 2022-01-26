Power grid link between Saudi Arabia, Iraq to produce 1 gigawatt of energy initially - state news
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 26-01-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 17:51 IST
The power grid link between Saudi Arabia and Iraq is expected to produce one gigawatt of energy during the initial phase, the Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al-Saud told Iraq's state news agency INA on Wednesday.
The two countries signed an agreement to link their power grids on Tuesday.
