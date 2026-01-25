Nouri al-Maliki's Political Resurgence in Iraq: A Delicate Balance of Power
The Shi'ite political alliance in Iraq has nominated Nouri al-Maliki for the prime minister position. This move comes as Iraq prepares to form a new government amidst U.S. and Iranian tensions. Maliki, a figure with considerable political history, aims to navigate these complex dynamics while managing internal militia pressures.
Nouri al-Maliki, a seasoned political figure and former Iraqi Prime Minister, has been nominated by a Shi'ite alliance for the upcoming government formation.
This nomination signals the onset of complex negotiations, with the future government needing to balance the competing influences of the U.S. and Iran. The government must also manage Iran-affiliated armed groups operating in Iraq.
Under Iraq's constitution, the parliamentary process involves electing a president who will designate the largest bloc to form a government. Maliki's experience is seen as key for maneuvering through Iraq's current political landscape.