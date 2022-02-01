Qatar's foreign minister leveraging channels with Washington and Tehran to bring views closer
01-02-2022
Qatar's foreign minister told al Jazeera TV that his country is using its open channels with Washington and Tehran to bring views closer, The Qatari-owned channel reported on Tuesday.
The Minister also gave remarks on the ongoing Europe energy supplies crisis saying that limiting it to the Ukrainian crisis is unfair adding that global energy issues are not short term, rather, they take collective action to be resolved.
