AIADMK hails Union Budget as growth oriented

The main opposition party in Tamil Nadu, AIADMK on Tuesday hailed the Union Budget as one that would propel the nation on the path of growth and thanked the Centre for the announcement related to river linking initiatives. The AIADMK, however, wanted the income tax exemption limit to be increased to provide relief to tax payers. The Godavari-Cauvery river link proposal is a 'dream project' of the 'Amma' government and during the AIADMK regime, he had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi several times to implement the project, AIADMK top leader and former Chief Minister K Palaniswami said. The AIADMK was in power in Tamil Nadu between 2011 and 2021. Palaniswami was the Chief Minister from 2017 to 2021.

Palaniswami, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, said in a statement that the Union Budget has now 'given life' for river linking initiatives and the AIADMK thanked Prime Minister Modi for it. In order to execute such projects, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has made an allocation of about Rs 44,000 crore and ''I convey my thanks to her,'' he said. Listing several budget features including estimated economic growth of 9.2 per cent and 1 lakh crore to states, Palaniswami said all such aspects are welcome. However, effecting no change in personal income tax slabs is a huge disappointment for the salaried class. The exemption limit must be increased to provide relief to tax payers, he said, adding, there is no change in the tax slabs for years together. On the whole, a string of features including the fresh impetus for river linking projects, allocation for Minimum Support Price to farmers, initiatives to create 60 lakh jobs and the proposed roll out of 5 G mobile services would all take the nation on the path of growth, the AIADMK Joint Coordinator said. ''On behalf of the AIADMK, I congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the Budget,'' he said.

