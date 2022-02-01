Left Menu

Raj to make separate power company for agriculture: Gehlot

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-02-2022 22:54 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 22:48 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said that the government would make a separate power company for the agriculture sector.

He said that looking at the importance of the agriculture sector, the state government has taken the decision of bringing a separate agriculture budget for the first time, through which provisions for farmer welfare will be made.

In a pre-budget meeting with farmers, cattle rearers, office bearers of dairy federations, and representatives of the tribal area, Gehlot said that agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry sectors are the backbone of the state's economy and therefore farmers' welfare is the top priority of the state government.

Gehlot said that in view of the scarcity of water and the depleting groundwater level in the state, his government is promoting drip and sprinkler irrigation system.

He also said that the government would make a separate power company for the agriculture sector.

He said that electricity is available to the farmers during the daytime in 15 districts.

A number of ministers, including Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Minister Lalchand Kataria, Chief Secretary Usha Sharma and other senior officers were present in the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

