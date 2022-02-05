Left Menu

PTI | Barpeta | Updated: 05-02-2022 21:33 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 21:33 IST
Assam govt carries out eviction in two districts
The Assam government on Saturday carried out eviction drives in Barpeta and Nagaon districts to clear encroached land and destroyed portions of resorts constructed illegally in the animal corridor of Kaziranga National Park, officials said.

The Barpeta district administration carried out an eviction drive at Baghbar area to clear land belonging to Barpeta Satra (Vaishnavite monastery) from encroachers, while the Nagaon authorities destroyed some portions of the two resorts.

In Barpeta, the eviction drive was conducted at three places in Bardalani and Mandia villages and the cleared land was handed over to the Satra's managing committee, the officials said.

An official of Baghbar circle said that over 13 acres of Satra land have been freed from encroachers during the day.

''Most of the encroachers left the land on their own after getting the notice by the authorities,'' he said.

In Nagaon, the administration broke some concrete structures at two resorts in Kaliabor that were in the animal corridor of the Kaziranga National Park.

A district administration official said that they carried out the eviction as per a directive of the Supreme Court to clear the animal corridor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

