Supreme Court Orders Display of Voters with Discrepancies

The Election Commission has been directed by the Supreme Court to publicize the list of voters identified with logical discrepancies in West Bengal. This decision impacts 1.25 crore voters and aims to streamline the electoral process.

In compliance with the court's order, the district electoral officers will download and subsequently display the list at gram panchayat bhavans, block offices of talukas, and ward offices by the set deadline. This initiative intends to address discrepancies stemming from issues in the 2002 voter list.

The Election Commission encountered challenges in meeting the court's deadline since Booth Level Officers awaited necessary software updates until late Friday. This delay added uncertainty to the Commission's ability to comply in a timely manner.

