Left Menu

Indian Army starts RFID tagging of ammunition inventory

The Indian Army has started the Radio-frequency identification (RFID) tagging of its ammunition inventory, despatching the first consignment of RFID-tagged ammunition, comprising 3 lots of 5.56mm ammunition from Ammunition Factory, Khadki to Central Ammunition Depot, Pulgaon.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-02-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 09-02-2022 19:41 IST
Indian Army starts RFID tagging of ammunition inventory
Indian Army has started RFID tagging of its ammunition inventory. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army has started the Radio-frequency identification (RFID) tagging of its ammunition inventory, despatching the first consignment of RFID-tagged ammunition, comprising 3 lots of 5.56mm ammunition from Ammunition Factory, Khadki to Central Ammunition Depot, Pulgaon.

The army has said that the implementation of RFID will manifest in better tracking capability, reduce inventory carrying costs and effective ammunition management. It will also make ammunition storage safer and provide enhanced satisfaction to the field Army. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobile devices from cybercriminals

CYFIRMA introduces DeFNCE - the world’s first app to protect users and mobil...

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

Andhra Pradesh CM to launch 2nd Tranche of 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme today

 India
3
Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

Lockheed Martin wins NASA contract for rocket to bring Mars samples to Earth

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child vaccination drive; Easing curbs in 'COVID-zero regions' could cause 2 million deaths in a year - China study and more

Health News Roundup: With superheroes and puppets, Philippines boosts child ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022