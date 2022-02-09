Indian Army starts RFID tagging of ammunition inventory

The Indian Army has started the Radio-frequency identification (RFID) tagging of its ammunition inventory, despatching the first consignment of RFID-tagged ammunition, comprising 3 lots of 5.56mm ammunition from Ammunition Factory, Khadki to Central Ammunition Depot, Pulgaon.

The army has said that the implementation of RFID will manifest in better tracking capability, reduce inventory carrying costs and effective ammunition management. It will also make ammunition storage safer and provide enhanced satisfaction to the field Army. (ANI)

