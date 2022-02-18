Left Menu

ED attaches assets of Chhattisgarh man who used DeMo currency received from Naxals

An agricultural land worth over Rs 29 lakh has been attached under the anti-money laundering law in a case linked to alleged acceptance of demonetised currency from Naxals by a Chhattisgarh-based man, the ED said on Friday.

The attached land, located in the Rajnandgaon district of the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected state, is ''held'' in the name of Ashvini Varma and his younger brother Tamesh Varma, it said in a statement.

''Ashvini Varma received demonetised currency from Naxalites and gave this money to different persons/local farmers against purchase of grains and agricultural products,'' the Enforcement Directorate (ED) said.

Later, it said, grains or agricultural products so purchased by Ashvini Varma were sold and the money was allegedly received by him. Ashvini Varma ''invested'' this money in the purchase of a agriculture land at a cost of Rs 29,75,000 at Rajnandgaon, which has now been attached after the ED issued a provisional order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The agency booked the accused taking cognisance of an October 2018 FIR filed by the state police under various sections of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and for ''assisting'' a banned Naxal organisation, it said. The demonetisation of two high-value currencies of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2016.

