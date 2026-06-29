President Vladimir Putin Said On Sunday That Russia Needed Greater Antiaircraft Capacity To Confront Ukrainian Drone Strikes On Oil Infrastructure

President Vladimir Putin stated on Sunday that Russia must enhance its anti-aircraft capabilities to counter Ukrainian drone attacks targeting the nation's oil infrastructure. Despite these challenges, he asserted that the country is managing the situation effectively. Putin emphasized that the primary goal is to significantly increase the production of critical air defense systems.

In a Russian television interview, Putin highlighted that the Ukrainian attacks will not hinder Moscow's plans to push forward on the front lines of the ongoing conflict, which has persisted for more than four years. He reassured that these strikes pose no threat to Russia's combat effectiveness on the frontline.

Putin's remarks underscore a steadfast approach to both bolstering domestic defense mechanisms and maintaining strategic military goals in response to escalating tensions with Ukraine.